Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals hit the field against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park on Monday at 6:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 68 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .395 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 25th in the majors with 344 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.478 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Jake Irvin (1-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Irvin has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners W 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies L 19-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds - Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds - Home Patrick Corbin Luke Weaver 7/5/2023 Reds - Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds - Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers - Home Trevor Williams Andrew Heaney 7/8/2023 Rangers - Home Jake Irvin Martín Pérez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.