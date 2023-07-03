Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .276.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (48 of 75), with at least two hits 26 times (34.7%).

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (34.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .270 AVG .281 .293 OBP .323 .404 SLG .373 10 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 21 14/6 K/BB 24/11 3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings