The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Monday at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 97 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .506. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 79.3% of his 82 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 82), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has an RBI in 31 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 56.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .311 AVG .289 .350 OBP .346 .570 SLG .451 22 XBH 15 8 HR 6 25 RBI 19 33/8 K/BB 58/12 6 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings