Commanders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Washington Commanders have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Commanders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Washington Betting Insights
- Washington won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.
- Last season, five Commanders games hit the over.
- Washington owned the 20th-ranked offense last year (330.3 yards per game), and it was even better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with only 304.6 yards allowed per game.
- The Commanders had four wins at home last year and four away.
- Washington posted four wins as the favorite (in nine games) and four wins as an underdog (eight games).
- In the NFC East the Commanders won just two games (2-3-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-6-1.
Commanders Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett threw for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game), completing 64.0% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games with the Browns last year.
- On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and accumulated 243 yards.
- Terry McLaurin had 77 catches for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).
- As a tone-setter on defense, Cody Barton totaled 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Seahawks last year.
2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Bills
|-
|+800
|4
|October 1
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|5
|October 5
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|9
|November 5
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|11
|November 19
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|13
|December 3
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|49ers
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
Odds are current as of July 3 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
