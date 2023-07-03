C.J. Abrams -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .234.

In 58.9% of his 73 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has driven in a run in 21 games this season (28.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 27 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .254 AVG .216 .300 OBP .261 .418 SLG .373 12 XBH 12 4 HR 3 12 RBI 22 27/5 K/BB 36/4 5 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings