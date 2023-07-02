WNBA action on Sunday will see the Dallas Wings (7-8) hosting Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics (9-6) at College Park Center, with the matchup starting at 3:00 PM ET.

In Dallas' last game, it defeated Phoenix 77-62. The Wings were led by Arike Ogunbowale, who finished with 23 points and four steals, and Natasha Howard, with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. With Elena Delle Donne (31 PTS, 68.4 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Washington lost 94-89 against Atlanta. Cloud also added 15 points and six assists to the effort.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-185 to win)

Wings (-185 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+150 to win)

Mystics (+150 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-4.5)

Wings (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ABC

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics are eighth in the WNBA in points scored (80 per game) and best in points allowed (75.9).

In 2023, Washington is eighth in the WNBA in rebounds (34.6 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (36.2).

The Mystics are eighth in the league in assists (18.4 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Washington is fourth in the league in committing them (12.8 per game). It is third-best in forcing them (14.7 per game).

At 7.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc, the Mystics are fourth and seventh in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Washington is third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.7. It is second-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 30.3%.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

The Mystics average 84 points per game at home, 7.5 more than away (76.5). On defense they concede 75.7 per game, 0.4 fewer points than away (76.1).

At home, Washington grabs 33.7 rebounds per game, 1.7 fewer than away (35.4). The team concedes 36.1 rebounds per game at home, 0.2 fewer than away (36.3).

This year the Mystics are picking up more assists at home (19.6 per game) than on the road (17.4).

Washington commits fewer turnovers per game at home (11.7) than away (13.8), and it forces more at home (15.1) than away (14.4).

This season the Mystics are making more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.5). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (31%).

Washington allows more 3-pointers per game at home (7.3) than away (6.1), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.7%) than on the road (29.9%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mystics have played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and lost that game.

Washington's record against the spread is 7-7-0.

Washington has covered the spread every time (1-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Mystics have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

