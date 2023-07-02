Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stone Garrett -- with a slugging percentage of .813 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .268 with eight doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Garrett has gotten a hit in 25 of 49 games this year (51.0%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (20.4%).
- He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Garrett has picked up an RBI in 20.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.200
|AVG
|.338
|.269
|OBP
|.403
|.271
|SLG
|.559
|3
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|12
|21/5
|K/BB
|26/8
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Suarez (2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.18, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
