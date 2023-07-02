Lane Thomas and Nicholas Castellanos are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies meet at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday (beginning at 1:35 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 97 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .303/.352/.513 slash line so far this year.

Thomas hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .390 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 at Mariners Jun. 26 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 78 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.337/.466 so far this year.

Candelario has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Mariners Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Suarez Stats

Ranger Suarez (2-2) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 10th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Suarez has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Jun. 27 7.1 4 1 1 8 1 vs. Braves Jun. 20 6.0 4 1 1 7 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 14 7.0 4 0 0 7 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 9 6.0 4 1 1 8 2 at Nationals Jun. 4 7.0 8 1 1 3 1

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 99 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 23 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .314/.358/.505 so far this season.

Castellanos hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 1 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Cubs Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 1 4 6 0 at Cubs Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 56 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 58 walks and 47 RBI.

He has a slash line of .188/.328/.446 on the year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals Jul. 1 2-for-5 3 1 4 5 vs. Nationals Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Cubs Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Cubs Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3

