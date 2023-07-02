Ranger Suarez will start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Nationals have +200 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total is listed in this game.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -250 +200 9 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Nationals are 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 30, or 39.5%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +200 or more and is 3-5 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 38 of its 81 games with a total.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 7-5-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-27 20-22 17-21 16-27 24-27 9-21

