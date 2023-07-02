Sunday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (44-38) and the Washington Nationals (33-49) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park (on July 2) at 1:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Phillies.

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (2-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.28 ERA).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).

The Nationals have come away with 30 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (339 total), Washington is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.78 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule