Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Michael Chavis (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis is hitting .256 with a home run and three walks.
- In 10 of 16 games this season, Chavis has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of 16 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Chavis has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in four of 16 games so far this season.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|.211
|AVG
|.292
|.211
|OBP
|.370
|.211
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|2
|6/0
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 86 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.18, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
