On Sunday, Michael Chavis (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis is hitting .256 with a home run and three walks.

In 10 of 16 games this season, Chavis has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one of 16 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Chavis has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in four of 16 games so far this season.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 .211 AVG .292 .211 OBP .370 .211 SLG .417 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 1 RBI 2 6/0 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings