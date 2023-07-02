Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Luis Garcia (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has homered in five games this season (6.7%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 26 games this year (34.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 75 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.270
|AVG
|.281
|.293
|OBP
|.323
|.404
|SLG
|.373
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|21
|14/6
|K/BB
|24/11
|3
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 86 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw 7 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.18, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
