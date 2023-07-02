Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Joey Meneses (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .283 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 96th in on base percentage, and 135th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
- Meneses has recorded a hit in 53 of 75 games this year (70.7%), including 23 multi-hit games (30.7%).
- He has homered in two of 75 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 26 games this year (34.7%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (34.7%), including three games with multiple runs (4.0%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.290
|AVG
|.276
|.323
|OBP
|.321
|.361
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|22
|35/8
|K/BB
|31/10
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Suarez (2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing batters.
