The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .264 with 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Candelario will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 during his last games.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 49 of 78 games this year (62.8%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (26.9%).

He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (12.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (22 of 78), with more than one RBI 13 times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .255 AVG .272 .333 OBP .341 .441 SLG .490 20 XBH 18 3 HR 7 14 RBI 24 31/13 K/BB 36/14 0 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings