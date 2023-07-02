On Sunday, Ildemaro Vargas (.259 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .288 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks.

Vargas has had a hit in 14 of 27 games this year (51.9%), including multiple hits six times (22.2%).

In 27 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 22.2% of his games this season, Vargas has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 18 .304 AVG .280 .304 OBP .321 .609 SLG .380 3 XBH 4 2 HR 0 4 RBI 7 2/0 K/BB 1/3 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings