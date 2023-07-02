C.J. Abrams -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .234.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 43 of 73 games this year (58.9%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (19.2%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.6%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 21 games this year (28.8%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (37.0%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .254 AVG .216 .300 OBP .261 .418 SLG .373 12 XBH 12 4 HR 3 12 RBI 22 27/5 K/BB 36/4 5 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings