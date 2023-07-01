The 2023 campaign kicks off for William Bradley-King when the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
William Bradley-King Injury Status
Bradley-King is currently not on the injured list.
Is Bradley-King your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
William Bradley-King 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Rep Bradley-King and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Commanders Players
|Jonathan Allen: Stats & Injury News
|Chase Young: Stats & Injury News
|Jahan Dotson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Sam Howell: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Brian Robinson Jr.: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Terry McLaurin: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Jacoby Brissett: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Abdullah Anderson: Stats & Injury News
|Jeremy Reaves: Stats & Injury News
|Efe Obada: Stats & Injury News
|David Mayo: Stats & Injury News
|Logan Thomas: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Danny Johnson: Stats & Injury News
|Da'Ron Payne: Stats & Injury News
|Curtis Samuel: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Byron Pringle: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Kendall Fuller: Stats & Injury News
|Montez Sweat: Stats & Injury News
|Cody Barton: Stats & Injury News
|James Smith-Williams: Stats & Injury News
|Casey Toohill: Stats & Injury News
|Antonio Gibson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Khaleke Hudson: Stats & Injury News
|Dyami Brown: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Kamren Curl: Stats & Injury News
|Dax Milne: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|Jamin Davis: Stats & Injury News
|Christian Holmes: Stats & Injury News
|Darrick Forrest: Stats & Injury News
|Percy Butler: Stats & Injury News
|Cole Turner: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|John Bates: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
|John Ridgeway: Stats & Injury News
|Benjamin St-Juste: Stats & Injury News
|Shaka Toney: Stats & Injury News
|David Bada: Stats & Injury News
|Armani Rogers: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
William Bradley-King 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 3
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.