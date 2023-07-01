Virginia Tech 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The over/under of five wins means the Virginia Tech Hokies aren't given high expectations in 2023.
Virginia Tech Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5
|-115
|-105
|53.5%
Hokies' 2022 Performance
- Virginia Tech was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 13th-worst with 314.7 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 57th in FBS (370.8 yards allowed per game).
- On offense, Virginia Tech ranked 103rd in FBS with 202.9 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 85th in passing yards allowed per contest (236.0).
- Last year Tech won just two games at home and once away from home.
- As favorites the Hokies picked up only two wins (2-2). And they won one game as underdogs (1-6).
Virginia Tech's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Grant Wells
|QB
|2,167 YDS (59.0%) / 9 TD / 9 INT
212 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 19.3 RUSH YPG
|Kaleb Smith
|WR
|37 REC / 674 YDS / 3 TD / 61.3 YPG
|Keshawn King
|RB
|443 YDS / 3 TD / 40.3 YPG / 6.0 YPC
20 REC / 133 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 12.1 REC YPG
|Jalen Holston
|RB
|321 YDS / 5 TD / 29.2 YPG / 3.6 YPC
|Dax Hollifield
|LB
|57 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|TyJuan Garbutt
|DL
|22 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK
|Chamarri Conner
|DB
|51 TKL / 2.0 TFL
|Nasir Peoples
|DB
|38 TKL / 3.0 TFL
Hokies' Strength of Schedule
- Using their opponents' combined win total last year, the Hokies will be facing the 35th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
- According to its ACC opponents' combined win total last year (52), Virginia Tech has the 55th-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- Virginia Tech's schedule includes eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more victories and three against squads that accumulated less than four wins).
Virginia Tech 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Old Dominion
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Purdue
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Rutgers
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Marshall
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Pittsburgh
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Florida State
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Wake Forest
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|Syracuse
|October 26
|-
|-
|10
|@ Louisville
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Boston College
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|NC State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Virginia
|November 25
|-
|-
