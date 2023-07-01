The over/under of five wins means the Virginia Tech Hokies aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Virginia Tech Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
5 -115 -105 53.5%

Hokies' 2022 Performance

  • Virginia Tech was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 13th-worst with 314.7 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 57th in FBS (370.8 yards allowed per game).
  • On offense, Virginia Tech ranked 103rd in FBS with 202.9 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 85th in passing yards allowed per contest (236.0).
  • Last year Tech won just two games at home and once away from home.
  • As favorites the Hokies picked up only two wins (2-2). And they won one game as underdogs (1-6).

Virginia Tech's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Grant Wells QB 2,167 YDS (59.0%) / 9 TD / 9 INT
212 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 19.3 RUSH YPG
Kaleb Smith WR 37 REC / 674 YDS / 3 TD / 61.3 YPG
Keshawn King RB 443 YDS / 3 TD / 40.3 YPG / 6.0 YPC
20 REC / 133 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 12.1 REC YPG
Jalen Holston RB 321 YDS / 5 TD / 29.2 YPG / 3.6 YPC
Dax Hollifield LB 57 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
TyJuan Garbutt DL 22 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK
Chamarri Conner DB 51 TKL / 2.0 TFL
Nasir Peoples DB 38 TKL / 3.0 TFL

Hokies' Strength of Schedule

  • Using their opponents' combined win total last year, the Hokies will be facing the 35th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
  • According to its ACC opponents' combined win total last year (52), Virginia Tech has the 55th-ranked conference schedule in college football.
  • Virginia Tech's schedule includes eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more victories and three against squads that accumulated less than four wins).

Virginia Tech 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Old Dominion September 2 - -
2 Purdue September 9 - -
3 @ Rutgers September 16 - -
4 @ Marshall September 23 - -
5 Pittsburgh September 30 - -
6 @ Florida State October 7 - -
7 Wake Forest October 14 - -
9 Syracuse October 26 - -
10 @ Louisville November 4 - -
11 @ Boston College November 11 - -
12 NC State November 18 - -
13 @ Virginia November 25 - -

