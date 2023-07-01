The Virginia Tech Hokies rank 11th in the ACC, with +10000 odds to win the conference title in 2023. Check out the article below for more info on the team's futures championship odds.

Want to bet on any of Virginia Tech's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Virginia Tech Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000)

+10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Virginia Tech's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Virginia Tech 2023 Schedule

Virginia Tech will have the 35th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (75). The Hokies will suit up for games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 ( of those teams won nine or more games and of them had fewer than four wins).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result Old Dominion September 2 1 - Purdue September 9 2 - @ Rutgers September 16 3 - @ Marshall September 23 4 - Pittsburgh September 30 5 - @ Florida State October 7 6 - Wake Forest October 14 7 - Syracuse October 26 9 - @ Louisville November 4 10 - @ Boston College November 11 11 - NC State November 18 12 - @ Virginia November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Virginia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.