On September 2, the Virginia Cavaliers will play Tennessee -- a highlight of their college football schedule in 2023. The full slate is in this article.

Virginia 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Tennessee September 2 | 12:00 PM ET - ABC James Madison September 9 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPNU @ Maryland September 15 | 7:00 PM ET - Fox Sports 1 NC State September 22 | 7:30 PM ET - ESPN @ Boston College September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA William & Mary (FCS) October 7 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ North Carolina October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Miami (FL) October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Georgia Tech November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Louisville November 9 | 7:30 PM ET - ESPN Duke November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Virginia Tech November 25 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA

