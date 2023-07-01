Switzerland Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
Switzerland is +475 to finish first in Group A of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +25000 to win the tournament).
Switzerland: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+25000
|23
|3
|Odds to Win Group A
|+475
|13
|2
Switzerland: Last World Cup Performance
Switzerland did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup.
Switzerland: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Philippines
|July 21
|1:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Norway
|July 25
|4:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|New Zealand
|July 30
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Switzerland Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Noelle Maritz
|27
|-
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Julia Stierli
|26
|2
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Seraina Friedli
|30
|-
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Livia Peng
|21
|12
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Gaelle Thalmann
|37
|1
|Real Betis Seville (Spain)
|Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
|32
|9
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Ramona Bachmann
|32
|10
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Eseosa Aigbogun
|30
|19
|Paris FC (France)
|Meriame Terchoun
|27
|23
|Dijon FCO (France)
|Coumba Sow
|28
|11
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Luana Buhler
|27
|15
|TSG Hoffenheim (Germany)
|Viola Calligaris
|27
|18
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Sandrine Mauron
|26
|16
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Geraldine Reuteler
|24
|6
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
|Lara Marti
|23
|3
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|Lia Walti
|30
|-
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Riola Xhemaili
|20
|7
|-
|Fabienne Humm
|36
|20
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Alisha Lehmann
|24
|-
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Amira Arfaoui
|23
|-
|-
|Marion Rey
|24
|-
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Seraina Piubel
|23
|-
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Nadine Riesen
|23
|-
|FC Zurich (Switzerland)
|Laura Felber
|21
|-
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Iman Beney
|16
|11
|Young Boys Bern (Switzerland)
