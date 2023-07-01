Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (43-38) will take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (33-48) at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, July 1. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.

The Phillies have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+165). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (6-4, 3.76 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (4-6, 3.89 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Nationals' matchup against the Phillies but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Nationals (+165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to beat the Phillies with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $26.50.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Lane Thomas get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 30, or 60%, of those games.

The Phillies have a record of 6-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Philadelphia has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (40%) in those contests.

This year, the Nationals have won 10 of 23 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.