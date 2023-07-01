The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Nicholas Castellanos and Lane Thomas among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Nationals are listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Phillies (-210). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -210 +170 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 30, or 40%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 10-13 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 37 of its 80 games with a total.

The Nationals are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-27 20-21 17-20 16-27 24-26 9-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.