On Saturday, Luis Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .276.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 111th and he is 117th in slugging.
  • In 63.5% of his 74 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in 25 games this season (33.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 36.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 37
.270 AVG .282
.293 OBP .325
.404 SLG .369
10 XBH 9
3 HR 2
16 RBI 20
14/6 K/BB 23/11
3 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
  • The Phillies allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
  • Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.168 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 12th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.