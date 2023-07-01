Liberty 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An over/under of nine wins means the Liberty Flames might have a solid showing in 2023.
Liberty Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|9
|-105
|-120
|51.2%
Flames' 2022 Performance
- Liberty totaled 389.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 66th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 36th, surrendering 346.3 yards per game.
- Liberty averaged 216.5 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 87th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 26th, allowing 199.8 passing yards per contest.
- LU went 4-2 at home last year and 4-2 on the road.
- The Flames posted five wins as favorites (in eight games) and three wins as underdogs (in five games).
Liberty's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|78 REC / 993 YDS / 6 TD / 76.4 YPG
|Dae Dae Hunter
|RB
|850 YDS / 8 TD / 65.4 YPG / 6.6 YPC
17 REC / 147 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.3 REC YPG
|Johnathan Bennett
|QB
|1,534 YDS (58.3%) / 12 TD / 9 INT
181 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 13.9 RUSH YPG
|Shedro Louis
|RB
|529 YDS / 8 TD / 40.7 YPG / 4.3 YPC
|Durrell Johnson
|DL
|43 TKL / 18.0 TFL / 9.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Ahmad Walker
|LB
|42 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Kendy Charles
|DL
|42 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
|Mike Smith Jr.
|LB
|56 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
Flames' Strength of Schedule
- The Flames are facing the fourth-easiest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last season).
- Liberty is facing the third-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its FBS Independent opponents' combined win total last year).
- Liberty has five games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes zero teams that had nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last year.
Liberty 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Bowling Green
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|New Mexico State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Buffalo
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Florida International
|September 23
|-
|-
|6
|Sam Houston
|October 5
|-
|-
|7
|@ Jacksonville State
|October 10
|-
|-
|8
|Middle Tennessee
|October 17
|-
|-
|9
|@ Western Kentucky
|October 24
|-
|-
|10
|Louisiana Tech
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Old Dominion
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|UMass
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ UTEP
|November 25
|-
|-
