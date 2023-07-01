Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.514) and total hits (95) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Thomas will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer during his last games.

In 64 of 80 games this season (80.0%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (31.3%).

He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 30 games this year (37.5%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (56.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .311 AVG .293 .350 OBP .352 .570 SLG .463 22 XBH 15 8 HR 6 25 RBI 18 33/8 K/BB 55/12 6 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings