John Bates' 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Washington Commanders against the Arizona Cardinals. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

John Bates Injury Status

Bates is currently listed as active.

John Bates 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
22 TAR, 14 REC, 108 YDS, 1 TD

John Bates Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 16.80 380 68
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 17.27 416 69
2023 ADP - 503 75

Other Commanders Players

John Bates 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 Jaguars 1 0 0 0
Week 2 @Lions 3 2 15 0
Week 3 Eagles 1 0 0 0
Week 4 @Cowboys 6 4 19 0
Week 5 Titans 3 3 39 0
Week 8 @Colts 1 1 6 0
Week 9 Vikings 2 1 5 0
Week 11 @Texans 1 0 0 0
Week 12 Falcons 4 3 24 1

