Team Odds to Win ACC Clemson +140 Florida State +170 NC State +900 North Carolina +900 Louisville +1000 Miami (FL) +2000 Pittsburgh +2500 Duke +3000 Wake Forest +5000 Syracuse +6600 Virginia Tech +10000 Georgia Tech +15000 Boston College +15000 Virginia +20000

Elon Phoenix at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ACC Network

7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ACC Network NC State Wolfpack at UConn Huskies 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on CBS Sports Network

7:30 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on CBS Sports Network Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on ACC Network

7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on ACC Network Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 7:30 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on ESPN

7:30 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on ESPN Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC Northern Illinois Huskies at Boston College Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network Wofford Terriers at Pittsburgh Panthers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network Colgate Raiders at Syracuse Orange 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network Extra

4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network Extra North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC

7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network

8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ACC Network LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles 7:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 on ABC

7:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 on ABC Clemson Tigers at Duke Blue Devils 8:00 PM ET, Monday, September 4 on ESPN

