Riley Adams -- batting .353 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on June 30 at 6:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is batting .283 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.

Adams has picked up a hit in 10 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Adams has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this year (five of 17), with more than one RBI three times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in four of 17 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .385 AVG .095 .442 OBP .174 .718 SLG .238 7 XBH 1 2 HR 1 6 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings