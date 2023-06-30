Nationals vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 30
The Philadelphia Phillies (43-37) and Washington Nationals (32-48) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:05 PM ET. The Phillies are coming off a series victory over the Cubs, and the Nationals a series win over the Mariners.
The Phillies will call on Cristopher Sanchez (0-1) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (5-6).
Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (0-1, 4.05 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (5-6, 3.43 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray
- Gray (5-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- During 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.43 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
- Gray enters this matchup with five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray is trying for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.
- In two of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Josiah Gray vs. Phillies
- He meets a Phillies offense that ranks 18th in the league with 353 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .416 slugging percentage (11th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 86 home runs (20th in the league).
- In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Phillies this season, Gray has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are batting .286.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez
- The Phillies will hand the ball to Sanchez (0-1) for his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the New York Mets on Saturday.
- The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across three games.
