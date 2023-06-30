Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nicholas Castellanos, Lane Thomas and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Washington Nationals matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 6:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 93 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 19 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .298/.346/.513 so far this season.

Thomas hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 at Mariners Jun. 26 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Padres Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 24 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 38 RBI (76 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .263/.338/.471 on the year.

Candelario has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .308 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Mariners Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Mariners Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 25 3-for-5 3 1 3 7 0 at Padres Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 24 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 23 walks and 49 RBI (95 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .309/.354/.492 so far this year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 1 4 6 0 at Cubs Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 24 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has put up 54 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 43 runs.

He has a slash line of .186/.326/.441 so far this season.

Schwarber brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Jun. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Cubs Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Cubs Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Mets Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

