Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will try to get the better of Josiah Gray, the Washington Nationals' starter, on Friday at 6:05 PM ET.

The Phillies have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+145). The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -175 +145 9 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Nationals have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (39.2%) in those contests.

Washington has entered 37 games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 17-20 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of its 79 opportunities.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-5-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-27 19-21 17-20 15-27 24-26 8-21

