On Friday, June 30, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, the Atlanta Dream (5-8) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Washington Mystics (9-5). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Dream matchup.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-2.5) 164.5 -145 +125
BetMGM Mystics (-2.5) 164.5 -135 +110
PointsBet Mystics (-2.5) 164.5 -145 +110
Tipico Mystics (-1.5) 164.5 -130 +100

Mystics vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Mystics are 7-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Dream have compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Washington is 5-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-5.
  • A total of three out of the Mystics' 13 games this season have hit the over.
  • In the Dream's 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

