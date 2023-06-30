C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .515 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies
|Nationals vs Phillies Odds
|Nationals vs Phillies Prediction
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks while batting .233.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 42 of 71 games this season (59.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.3%).
- In 9.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.254
|AVG
|.213
|.300
|OBP
|.259
|.418
|SLG
|.362
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|21
|27/5
|K/BB
|34/4
|5
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.