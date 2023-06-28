On Wednesday, June 28 at 4:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (38-40) host the Washington Nationals (31-48) at T-Mobile Park in the rubber match of the series. Logan Gilbert will get the call for the Mariners, while Patrick Corbin will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Nationals have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-250). An 8.5-run over/under is listed in this game.

Nationals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (5-4, 4.07 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-9, 5.32 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 28, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Mariners have played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 3-4 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (38.4%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.