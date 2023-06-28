The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 64 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 219 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 329 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 556 as a team.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.68) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.476 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (4-9) for his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the San Diego Padres.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Padres L 13-3 Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Matt Waldron 6/25/2023 Padres W 8-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds - Home Jake Irvin Andrew Abbott 7/4/2023 Reds - Home Patrick Corbin Luke Weaver

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.