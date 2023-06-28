Two of the WNBA's top players will be on display when Elena Delle Donne (18.1 points per game, 10th in league) and the Washington Mystics (8-5) welcome in Allisha Gray (17.8, 11th) and the Atlanta Dream (5-7) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Dream

Washington records 77.1 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 88.3 Atlanta gives up.

Washington makes 40.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (42.7%).

The Mystics have a 3-1 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42.7% from the field.

Washington's 32.5% three-point shooting percentage this season is only 1.6 percentage points lower than opponents of Atlanta have shot from beyond the arc (34.1%).

The Mystics have a 4-1 record when the team makes more than 34.1% of their three-point attempts.

Washington averages 34.2 rebounds a contest, 2.1 fewer rebounds per game than Atlanta's average.

Mystics Injuries