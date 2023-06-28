Mystics vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 28
The Atlanta Dream (5-7) will turn to Allisha Gray (17.8 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they attempt to beat Elena Delle Donne (18.1, 10th) and the Washington Mystics (8-5) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mystics vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-5)
|163
|-210
|+180
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-4.5)
|162.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-5.5)
|163.5
|-225
|+165
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Mystics (-5.5)
|163.5
|-220
|+170
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mystics vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Mystics have covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.
- The Dream have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Washington has covered the spread three times this season (3-6 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 3-2.
- Mystics games have gone over the point total just twice this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Dream's 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.