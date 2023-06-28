The Atlanta Dream (5-7) will turn to Allisha Gray (17.8 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they attempt to beat Elena Delle Donne (18.1, 10th) and the Washington Mystics (8-5) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Mystics have covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.

The Dream have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Washington has covered the spread three times this season (3-6 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 3-2.

Mystics games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Dream's 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

