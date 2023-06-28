After hitting .282 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Logan Gilbert) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .280.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 46 of 72 games this season (63.9%), including 26 multi-hit games (36.1%).

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.9%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this year (25 of 72), with more than one RBI eight times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .270 AVG .291 .293 OBP .335 .404 SLG .383 10 XBH 9 3 HR 2 16 RBI 20 14/6 K/BB 22/11 3 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings