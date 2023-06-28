Joey Meneses -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on June 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Mariners.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .287 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 123rd in slugging.

Meneses has had a hit in 53 of 74 games this season (71.6%), including multiple hits 23 times (31.1%).

He has hit a home run in two of 74 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has an RBI in 26 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 of 74 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .290 AVG .284 .323 OBP .329 .361 SLG .392 10 XBH 12 0 HR 2 17 RBI 22 35/8 K/BB 29/10 0 SB 0

