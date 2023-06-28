Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .262 with 25 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 70th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Candelario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .381 with two homers.
- In 61.3% of his games this season (46 of 75), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (28.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.0% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (17.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.255
|AVG
|.270
|.333
|OBP
|.340
|.441
|SLG
|.496
|20
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|23
|31/13
|K/BB
|31/13
|0
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Gilbert (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.07), fourth in WHIP (1.019), and 24th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
