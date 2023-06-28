After batting .241 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Corey Dickerson and the Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Logan Gilbert) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is hitting .253 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 63.3% of his 30 games this season, Dickerson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 30 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Dickerson has had an RBI in nine games this season (30.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .188 AVG .291 .206 OBP .339 .219 SLG .491 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 9 8/1 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 0

