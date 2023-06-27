The Seattle Mariners (38-39) host the Washington Nationals (30-48) on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (1-1) for the Mariners and Jake Irvin (1-4) for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-1, 5.09 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-4, 4.93 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

The Nationals will send Irvin (1-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 26-year-old has a 4.93 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.

Irvin is looking to secure his third quality start of the year.

Irvin will look to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 innings per outing).

In one of his nine total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners' Woo (1-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 23-year-old has pitched to a 5.09 ERA this season with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across four games.

Woo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.