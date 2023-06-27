The Seattle Mariners versus Washington Nationals game on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in J.P. Crawford and Lane Thomas.

Nationals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 63 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 216 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 322 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 544 as a team.

Washington averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.481 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-4) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Irvin has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres L 13-3 Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Matt Waldron 6/25/2023 Padres W 8-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners - Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds - Home Jake Irvin Andrew Abbott

