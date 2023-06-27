The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is one of many compelling options on today's MLB slate.

We've got what you need in terms of how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Baltimore Orioles (48-29) play host to the Cincinnati Reds (41-38)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.269 AVG, 10 HR, 34 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.269 AVG, 10 HR, 34 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.282 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

BAL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -149 +128 8.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (35-42) play host to the San Diego Padres (37-41)

The Padres will hit the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Andrew McCutchen (.271 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)

Andrew McCutchen (.271 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.273 AVG, 14 HR, 41 RBI)

SD Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -188 +159 9

The Toronto Blue Jays (43-36) face the San Francisco Giants (44-34)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.315 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.315 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.283 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

TOR Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -171 +145 8

The New York Mets (35-43) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (41-37)

The Brewers hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.222 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.222 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.273 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)

NYM Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -146 +125 9

The Boston Red Sox (40-39) play host to the Miami Marlins (45-34)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.299 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)

Masataka Yoshida (.299 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.399 AVG, 3 HR, 37 RBI)

BOS Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -127 +108 9.5

The Atlanta Braves (51-27) host the Minnesota Twins (40-40)

The Twins will hit the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.328 AVG, 17 HR, 49 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.328 AVG, 17 HR, 49 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.213 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -153 +131 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (32-45) host the Houston Astros (42-36)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.286 AVG, 13 HR, 40 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.286 AVG, 13 HR, 40 RBI) HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.248 AVG, 11 HR, 49 RBI)

HOU Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -114 -106 8

The Texas Rangers (47-31) play host to the Detroit Tigers (34-43)

The Tigers will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.281 AVG, 11 HR, 55 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.281 AVG, 11 HR, 55 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.218 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI)

TEX Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -193 +162 9.5

The Chicago Cubs (37-39) face the Philadelphia Phillies (40-37)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 5 HR, 39 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 5 HR, 39 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.313 AVG, 9 HR, 44 RBI)

PHI Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -127 +107 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (22-56) take on the Cleveland Guardians (37-40)

The Guardians will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.247 AVG, 12 HR, 38 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.247 AVG, 12 HR, 38 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.290 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

CLE Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -142 +121 9

The Colorado Rockies (31-49) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34)

The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.263 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.263 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.320 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)

LAD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -278 +230 11.5

The Los Angeles Angels (43-37) take on the Chicago White Sox (34-46)

The White Sox will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.297 AVG, 26 HR, 62 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.297 AVG, 26 HR, 62 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.272 AVG, 22 HR, 43 RBI)

LAA Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -192 +162 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (47-32) host the Tampa Bay Rays (54-27)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.293 AVG, 16 HR, 41 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.293 AVG, 16 HR, 41 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.287 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)

ARI Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -129 +109 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (20-60) host the New York Yankees (43-35)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.260 AVG, 1 HR, 31 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.260 AVG, 1 HR, 31 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.246 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)

NYY Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -137 +116 8

The Seattle Mariners (38-39) host the Washington Nationals (30-48)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.247 AVG, 13 HR, 42 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.247 AVG, 13 HR, 42 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.297 AVG, 14 HR, 41 RBI)

SEA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -230 +189 8

