Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- Ruiz has recorded a hit in 35 of 64 games this season (54.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (10.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (32.8%), with more than one RBI in five of them (7.8%).
- In 18 games this year (28.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.246
|AVG
|.220
|.287
|OBP
|.290
|.360
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|13/4
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 78 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Woo (1-1 with a 5.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.09, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
