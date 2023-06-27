The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Ruiz has recorded a hit in 35 of 64 games this season (54.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.0%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (10.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (32.8%), with more than one RBI in five of them (7.8%).

In 18 games this year (28.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .246 AVG .220 .287 OBP .290 .360 SLG .379 9 XBH 9 2 HR 6 11 RBI 17 13/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

