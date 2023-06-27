On Tuesday, Corey Dickerson (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .259.

Dickerson has gotten a hit in 19 of 29 games this season (65.5%), with at least two hits on three occasions (10.3%).

In 29 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In nine games this season (31.0%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 .188 AVG .302 .206 OBP .351 .219 SLG .509 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 9 8/1 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings