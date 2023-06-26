Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Riley Adams returns to action for the Washington Nationals against Luis Castillo and the Seattle MarinersJune 26 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 22 against the Diamondbacks) he went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Explore More About This Game
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is hitting .304 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.
- Adams has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 16 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this season, Adams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in four of 16 games so far this year.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|.385
|AVG
|.118
|.442
|OBP
|.211
|.718
|SLG
|.294
|7
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Castillo (4-6 with a 2.89 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.89), ninth in WHIP (1.053), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
