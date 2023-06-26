Riley Adams returns to action for the Washington Nationals against Luis Castillo and the Seattle MarinersJune 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 22 against the Diamondbacks) he went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is hitting .304 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.

Adams has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 16 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.

He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this season, Adams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in four of 16 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 .385 AVG .118 .442 OBP .211 .718 SLG .294 7 XBH 1 2 HR 1 6 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings