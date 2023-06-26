The Washington Nationals (30-47) are looking for continued production from a slugger on a hot streak against the Seattle Mariners (37-39) on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park. Jeimer Candelario is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (4-6, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.14 ERA).

Nationals vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-6, 2.89 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (4-4, 4.14 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts over 76 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.

Williams is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year.

Williams is trying to pick up his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 15 appearances this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (4-6) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.89 and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .202 in 15 games this season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.053 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.

