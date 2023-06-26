The Seattle Mariners versus Washington Nationals game on Monday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Teoscar Hernandez and Jeimer Candelario.

Nationals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 61 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 212 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 21st in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 318 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.473 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (4-4) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Williams has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres L 13-3 Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Matt Waldron 6/25/2023 Padres W 8-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners - Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners - Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez

